The world’s highest-mileage Lamborghini Huracan is for sale, having travelled a staggering 302,556km.

Having been built in 2015, that means this high-powered piece of Italian exotica has travelled on average 60,000km each year since it rolled from the production line in Sant'Agata.

Listed for sale on eBay, the high-mileage Lambo had an asking price of US$130,000 (A$193,207 at current conversion rates).

While this might seem like a bargain, a Huracan with just 41,881km on the clock is for sale on Bring a Trailer for US$157,900 (A$234,673). Seems good business to us to pay another $28K for a car with less than a seventh of the mileage.

In Australia, a brand-new Huracan LP610-4 will set you back $428,000 before on-roads and options.

So, how did this red supercar get such a high figure on the odometer? Well, it was a rental for Las Vegas-based company Royalty Exotic Cars.



Read next: Life with a Lamborghini Huracan

Roughly 1900 people have slid over the sills, for rental periods that spanned from four- to 24-hours.

You might be wondering, what kind of work is needed to maintain a V10-powered supercar for 300,000kms of rental abuse?

Owner Housten Crosta told Car & Driver the gearbox was replaced 12,874km ago, the suspension was upgraded, and there was some cosmetic work done after a minor car-park bump.

According to Costa, the rental company changed the Lamborghini’s oil every 8000km. Still, it's sliughtly scary to think that a good deal of those kilometres have been driven by people who may not have ever driven a supercar before. So it's likely experienced a lot of being gunned from cold, traffic light grands prix on the Strip, attempted v-maxing out on quiet desert roads, that sort of thing.



Read next: Physicist 3D-prints a Lamborghini Adventador in his garage

Still, the Huracan has enjoyed a better fate than other cars in Royal Exotic Car’s ownership. A Lamborghini Aventador and McLaren 650S burned to the ground, while a Ferrari 458 had its gearbox replaced, wait for it, seven times.

Read next: Why supercars catch fire

Somehow, the Huracan isn’t the highest-mileage Lamborghini we’ve seen.

In the UK there is a Murcielago that had 415,000km on the clock… in 2017! It’s likely that figure is much higher nowadays.

Owner Simon George was aiming to see at least 483,000km (300,000 miles) appear before he stopped daily driving the V12-powered supercar.

Sign-up here to get the weekly Wheels highlights