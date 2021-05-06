In this month's MOTOR:

Yaris v Yaris: the hard data on why the GR Yaris Rallye obliterates the base model

Performance icons present and future: 911 Turbo v Taycan Turbo tested on track!

Double-triple-header: Super fast SUVs compared, plus three $200k super coupes let loose at Lang Lang

The May edition of MOTOR Magazine hits the shelves today, and you’ll notice it’s far weightier than ever before – as we’ve introduced a much higher quality paper stock so you can ogle our world-class photography and stories like never before.

And this month’s issue is filled with stuff that you don’t want to miss.

The headline act is a sibling showdown for the ages: digging into the nerdy details on how the GR Yaris Rallye compares to its base model sibling on the twists and turns of Victoria’s Haunted Hills circuit.

We may have found the base model wanting at this year’s PCOTY testing, but the Rallye is here to prove us wrong. The differences are stark, but you’ll have to pick up the mag to see just how transformative the Rallye’s extra kit is.

Louis Cordony gets down and dirty in three monster coupe SUVs, to see which heavyweight bruiser reigns supreme. It’s the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe and Audi RS Q8 in this triple-threat match, as the trio are pushed beyond their comfort zone – and tarmac’s end. If nothing else, you’ll want to see the epic photography on our fancy new paper, trust us.

Further back, Scott Newman heads to The Bend for a twin turbo test, but not as you know it. It’s 911 Turbo versus Taycan Turbo: performance heroes present and future compared on track. If anyone can make an electric future exciting, it’s Porsche – but how does the brave new Taycan compare to today’s performance car icon?

We also take to the historic Lang Lang proving ground to sample three pieces of $200k super coupe dream machines: the Lexus LC500, Jaguar F-Type P380 and Mercedes-AMG E53. The sprawling facility may be likened to an automotive playground, but also handily provides a network of trying ride and handling circuits for which to analyse these three vanguards of automotive opulence.

Young Alex Affat also puts the Lamborghini Gallardo under the microscope to discover why the breakout Bull is a prime future classic in waiting; and also counts down ten of the best underrated driver’s cars you can get your hands on today.

We also have our first taste of Porsche’s 992 GT3, the Bentley Bacalar, Porsche Panamera and BMW M4 Competition. Plus all of the regular musings from our columnists, extensive long-term tests and independent reviews.

You can find the May edition of MOTOR Magazine in stores today!

