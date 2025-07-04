The next-generation Toyota HiLux, which is likely to be launched sometime in 2026, will add a new plug-in hybrid drivetrain according to Japanese magazine Best Car.

Set to rival PHEV utes such as the BYD Shark 6, Ford Ranger PHEV and GWM Cannon Alpha, the new HiLux will also feature diesel powertrain options.

Best Car offered no suggestion as to when the PHEV drivetrain will arrive, nor any details about it – whether it’ll use petrol or diesel fuel, how large it will be or even anything regarding its battery or range – but implied that it will follow later in the new ute’s life cycle.

The publication also claimed that it will use a new-generation ‘GA-F’ body-on-frame platform that’s used underneath the LandCruiser 300 Series and Prado, which would allow the company to implement the new PHEV drivetrain but also easily accommodate the the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that’s used in the Prado – and the current HiLux.

The next-generation Toyota HiLux has been testing spied in Thailand.

The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel will feature the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that’s currently used in the Prado and some HiLux variants, while also adopting the Prado’s newer eight-speed automatic transmission to replace the current HiLux’s six-speed unit.

Electric and hydrogen fuel-cell HiLux models are also a possibility, according to Best Car, given both types of propulsion have been tested with the current HiLux. Toyota has also confirmed plans to launch an electric HiLux in Europe.

More details of the next-generation Toyota HiLux will be announced closer to its full reveal, which is expected in the next six months ahead of a 2026 Australian launch date.