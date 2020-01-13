RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2020 auction preview

RM Sotheby’s auctions are always a gold mine for oddballs and rare motors, so we’re picking out our highlights for its first auction of the year, Arizona. Let’s get straight into it! Note that prices have been converted to AUD.

2017 Ford GT

Now able to be sold with Ford’s blessing at auction (after its initial contract with buyers prevented sales within 24 months), this Ford GT is “believed to be the only 2017 example finished in gloss Riviera Blue” according to RM Sotheby’s.

It should thus be no surprise that despite being second-hand (with less than 4700km, mind you) and not quite a ‘classic’ yet, it could sell for up to $1.45 million.

1988 Chevrolet Callaway Corvette Twin Turbo Convertible

Only 125 of these were built in 1988, according to Sotheby’s and this one’s only had one owner.

With fewer than 17,000km on the odometer, the seemingly reasonable estimate for the auction lies between $108K and $145K.

Alternatively, if you want something similar, but much newer and cheaper, a 2010 Callaway ‘Vette Convertible is up for grabs with a higher-end estimate of $86,000.

1967 Shelby GT500

This car’s here not because it’s a one-off, or because Carroll Shelby one sneezed on it. It just looks awesome.

For a relatively meek $289K, according to the higher end of the auction estimate, someone’s going to drive home in a ’67 Shelby with a big block V8 under the hood pumping out what many believe is around 300kW, rather than the 265 claimed.

This one’s also been restored by someone in the know, Tony Conover of Performance Motors, according to RM Sotheby's.

1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Flat Nose Cabriolet

Buyers who wanted 911s that looked a little more like Porsche’s 935 racer were able to commission what became rather rare ‘flat nose’ versions of the 930 911.

This black Turbo version is from the last year of production, and it’s expected to go for around $434K, but if you want one in red (with a few more kays, albeit) you can shell out around $253K for a 1987 model.

1991 Vector W8 Twin Turbo

Only 17 of these are in existence, making up a fair few of the cars built by oddball brand Vector. Gerald Wiegert’s brainchild, in this example, is packing a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

It looks like it belongs in an ‘80s film set in the future, despite the brand not really having a future of its own.

Cough up $652,000, according to the estimate’s top end, and it’ll likely be yours once the bidding’s done.

1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione

With about 154kW and a kerb weight around 1300kg, the Delta HF Integrale is a bit sluggish by modern standards, but it’s now nearing three decades old.

Then, it was a little beast and its rally success was matched only by its somehow boxy-but-sleek (now retro and very cool) styling.

Yours for somewhere between $217,350 and $260,800, estimators reckon.

2005 Morgan Aero 8

One of the few remnants of ‘classical’ motoring still available to purchase new in the modern era, Morgan’s Aero is recognisable to those in the know – but largely a mystery to the general public.

This one’s an ‘8’, so under the bonnet lies a 4.4-litre V8 nicked from BMW, with 242 kW at its next owner’s disposal.

Its estimated hammer price is expected to sit between $181,100 and $217,350.

1999 Shelby Series 1 Prototype

This from-scratch Shelby prototype featured very little from a pre-existing vehicle, unlike Shelby’s other models.

It runs on a V8 from an Oldsmobile Aurora, and has a six-speed manual from a C5 Corvette, but it’s primarily its own vehicle.

RM Sotheby’s quotes former Shelby American president Gary Patterson: “We used this car to test and validate various parts for production car use. In that time period, it was simply referred to as X-4.”

Essentially, it’s because of this car that production Series 1 models had features like additional latches on the rear decks to prevent them flying off at high speed. Patterson says he learnt that the hard way.

Auction estimate is $173,900 to $217,350.

1982 DeLorean DMC-12

This car should literally need no introduction.

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, and running a Peugeot/Renault/Volvo developed V6, the DeLorean is often said to be fairly ordinary to drive despite its stunning looks.

This one, however, has been bestowed with a turbocharger by a previous owner. Expect it to sell for not much more than $72K, if that.

