Following the launch of the limited-edition Land Cruiser 200 Sahara Horizon, Toyota Australia has rolled-out a similarly-equipped Horizon variant for its smaller sibling, the Prado.

Like the Horizon-spec Land Crusier 200, the Toyota Prado Kakadu Horizon is based on the range-topping variant and brings several exterior styling tweaks.

In the Prado’s case these tweaks include a front bumper spoiler, rear bumper spats, chrome side moulding and accented side mirrors, a pearlescent paint finish, and clear taillights.

Inside the Prado Horizon adds two rear USB charging outlets and illuminated front scuff plates to complement the Kakadu-spec’s list of interior features that includes, three-zone climate control, leather-accented heated and ventilated front seats, electric folding third-row seats and rear DVD entertainment system.

Aside from the exterior and interior additions, the Prado Horizon still maintains the Prado Kakadu’s 130kW/450Nm 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with a six-speed automatic and dual-range four-wheel drive system, as well as its adaptive variable suspension and rear air suspension setup.

“As the smaller sibling to our Land Cruiser 200 Series, the Prado has a strong reputation for its go-anywhere off-road ability and the top-of-the-range Kakadu allows customers to get off the beaten track in superb comfort,” said Sean Hanley, vice president of sales and marketing for Toyota Australia

“This special edition Horizon variant now adds a further degree of class and style making it a standout for a night out in the city as well.”

However, unlike the Land Cruiser 200 Horizon, the Prado Horizon doesn’t have a limited build number. Priced from $89,590, the Horizon treatment adds $5000 over the standard Prado Kakadu’s asking price.