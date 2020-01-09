NEW car sales in Australia tanked again for theand the bounce back that occured in June hasn’t continued beyond the end of financial year, despite the government extending the $150K instant tax write-off for business spending.

BEST-SELLER: RAV4 dethrones Ranger and Hilux

Sales numbers across the 4x4 models were almost half what they were in June, which in turn was a significant step up over the previous few months since the effects of the pandemic took hold.

Ford Ranger again edged out Toyota Hilux as the top-selling 4x4 in the country, to extend its small lead over it rival year-to-date. Toyota will be hoping for revitalised Hilux sales with its refreshed and more powerful model due in showrooms around the same time as this magazine goes on sale. It will be interesting to see if Ford can keep the Ranger ahead against the updated Hilux.

The Isuzu D-MAX 4x4 had a quiet month of July, showing just 485 sales of the outgoing model. IUA will be counting on the new D–MAX, which is now on sale, to boost its presence in the market.

Sales of 4x4 wagons seemed to have suffered more than utes, with the Toyota Prado and Land Cruiser both dropping significantly. These are the only 4x4 wagons among the 10 best-selling 4x4s in 2020. The Isuzu MU-X had a reasonably solid month, racking up 622 sales for July.

POWER BOOST: Updated Prado due October 2020

Other 4x4s of note include the Ram trucks, which logged 280 sales in July - this is just the vehicles sold though Ram Trucks Australia and doesn’t account for other importers. All but one of those sales was for the Ram 1500.

Jeep’s new Gladiator ute showed 33 registrations, while the last of Holden’s Colorados are rolling out at discounted prices and recorded 327 units sold.

JULY 2020 4X4 SALES

Ford Ranger: 2799 Toyota Hilux: 2051 Mitsubishi Triton: 1392 Toyota Prado: 779 Mazda BT-50: 740 Nissan Navara: 724 Toyota LC79: 705 Volkswagen Amarok: 695 Isuzu MU-X: 622 Isuzu D-MAX: 485

YEAR TO DATE – JULY 2020