VFACTS 2020: Top-selling 4x4s in January

IT MAY be a new year, but not much has changed at the pointy end of the 4x4 charts so far in 2020, with the Ranger, Hilux and Triton once again occupying the podium.

The Ford Ranger has started 2020 ahead of its rivals, with the Blue Oval shifting 150 more units than its closest rival, Toyota’s Hilux. Ford has managed to sell 2446 Ranger 4x4s in the New Year so far, with the Hilux (2296 sales) leading the value-packed Mitsubishi Triton (1850 sales).

Here are the 20 best-selling 4x4s in January 2020:

2020 itself has begun much like 2019 left off, with fewer folks purchasing new cars. In fact, only 71,731 new-car sales were recorded for January, which is 10,263 fewer sales than January 2019 (or -12.5 per cent). The LCV segment in particular doesn’t fare much better, dropping 11.2 per cent compared to 2019. And the PU/CC 4x4 segment registered a sales decline of 9.3 per cent.

The sluggish start to the year can be attributed to a range of issues, as Tony Weber, chief executive for the FCAI, explained: “Given the broad range of environmental, financial, international and political issues facing Australia during January, it is no surprise to see the new vehicle market has reported a conservative start to the year,” he said.

Toyota’s evergreen Hilux continues be Australia’s most desired vehicle, with the ute (when combining 4x2 and 4x4 variants) topping the overall sales charts in January by shifting 2968 units. Despite recording the most sales for the month, Hilux (4x2/4x4) sales were dramatically down on January 2019 (-24.9 per cent, in fact).

The Ford Ranger remains the next best-seller, netting 2624 sales (+2.3 per cent from January 2019), with the Corolla rounding out the top three.