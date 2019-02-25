WhichCar Weekly episode 44 | End of year special

In traditional end-of-year high school style, the WhichCar weekly team are preparing for the festive period by winding back the work effort, putting their feet up and playing games to pass the time.

It’s the conversation which locks all motor journalists down in heated debate for hours at a time: Which five cars would you fill your garage with?

To hopefully prevent the decisions blowing out to 2021, strict rules have been applied: The budget is unlimited but each player must pick one choice from the categories 4x4, hot hatch, supercar, pre-1980 classic, and wagon.

All vehicles must be available as new in Australia with the exception of the pre-80 round and, because we are car enthusiasts, no SUVs! (with the exception of the 4x4 round).

Download the final WCW podcast of 2019 to find out which cars Dan, Scott, Andy, Alex and Cam are all hoping Santa will tow behind the sled, and stay tuned for a whole new conversation starting in 2020.

