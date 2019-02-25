WhichCar Weekly podcast episode 43 now live

In our penultimate casting of pods for 2019, Scott, Cam and Dan assemble in the Bauer chambers to look to the future and consider all the things that might be waiting around the corner.

First up we revisit the subject of Holden and the unenviable predicament it finds itself in. In an ongoing sales drought, spiralling staff turnover, and amid continued model culls, can anything reverse the fortunes of this once unstoppable brand?

While Holden’s future looks uncertain, another theory circulating this week predicts 2020 to be the year that initiates the decline of SUVs. Could the car-buying public once again start to favour more traditional passenger models, or is it simply a matter of semantics?

Finally, we explore the realm of really, really fast cars and why some companies set out to make them even more potent. Pointless exercise for people with more money than sense, or a genuinely compelling option for the very well-heeled?

