In this very special WhichCar Weekly podcast episode, we welcome race ace and thoroughly decent chap Karl Reindler for an awesome insight into his colourful and inspiring career.

The former Formula 3 champion and long-time Supercar driver steers us through nearly 20 years of competitive driving, from his early years growing up in Western Australia to the joy of passing on experience and knowledge through teaching.

Along the way, Karl talks about his introduction to motorsport through the medium of karting before transitioning rapidly to F3 single-seaters.

Later, Karl recounts the evolution to racing overseas and all the excitement, challenges and potential that competing on foreign asphalt brings, as well as his experience in A1 GP and the Daytona 24-Hour.

And of course, we couldn’t leave a chat with this racing great without asking about THAT crash.

