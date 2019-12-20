A secret almost as poorly kept as the introduction of the Camaro to Australia has finally been confirmed – HSV will transition into GMSV with the departure of Holden – and the WhichCar weekly team want to talk about it.

What will this significant evolution in the much-loved brand mean for the models it offers present and future, how will you be able to buy a GMSV and will Australians care about the obvious GM connection - especially after the controversy surrounding Holden’s exit?

MORE Holden dealers question GMSV legality

Also on this week’s episode, Scott introduces a new (most likely to become a regular spot) game for the WCW team. Automotive Mount Rushmore!

If you had to pick just four Australian cars to be carved into the side of a mountain as a monument to the greatest, which would they be?

Do Andy, Dan and Scott share the same patriotic vision of the most significant Australian cars or is it the usual tongue-in-cheek exchange of devil’s advocate? Only one way to find out… And keep your ears out for future rounds of the game and different nations added to the mix.

You can find WhichCar Weekly on all manner of podcast apps including iTunes and Podbean. Please rate, subscribe and leave a review.

If you want yet more WhichCar action whether it be behind the scenes insights or the very latest from the automotive front line, follow the day-to-day happenings of the WhichCar team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

And if you really want to get involved, send us a question or auto anecdote of your own. We endeavour to answer all your messages.

Listened to or watched the WhichCar weekly podcast? Help us out

Leave a note in the comment section below

Leave a review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes

Subscribe to our podcast

Browse through the WhichCar podcast library here