BYD sales are on fire in Australia. From a complete nobody just a few years ago when it launched into the passenger vehicle space in 2022 to selling over 52,000 cars in 2025 (+156 per cent on 2024), BYD has put itself on the list of many Aussies seeking a new car. In this regard, the Shark 6 ute has done quite a lot of the heavy lifting – we love a ute, after all – but the brand’s BYD Sealion 7 mid-size SUV is its best-selling passenger car.

How much does the BYD Sealion 7 cost to buy?

There are two Sealion 7 models available in Australia: the entry-level Premium ($54,990 plus on-road costs) and the upper-spec Performance ($63,990 +ORC). BYD has a special deal for Premium buyers at the time of writing for free on-road costs, and its sub-$55k driveaway is even better value for money.

Both variants of the Sealion 7 range are very well equipped, offering everything from a panoramic glass roof and vehicle-to-load functionality, to nine airbags and a 360-degree camera. A full inclusion list is at the bottom of this page, but what you need to know is that the Sealion 7 is excellent value for money with a features offering superior to many rivals.

Competition to the Sealion 7 naturally includes the Tesla Model Y, its arch-rival, but also the Kia EV5, Hyundai Elexio, Skoda Enyaq, Nissan Ariya, Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5, and Zeekr 7X.

Importantly, the Sealion 7 was awarded a five-star ANCAP rating in 2025 with scores of 87 per cent in adult occupancy protection, 93 per cent in child occupancy protection, 76 per cent in vulnerable road user protection and 78 per cent for safety assist.

How practical is the BYD Sealion 7?

Despite the attractive sloping roofline, the BYD Sealion 7 is quite a practical mid-size SUV. Rear seat space is impressive, with a huge amount of legroom, and headroom is reasonable, too. Thankfully, the panoramic roof and its electric blind operation doesn’t eat into headroom. Front seat comfort is generally good, though a bit more lateral support would be nice for those doing longer journeys.

The Sealion 7’s 500-litre boot is a good size and there’s also a 58-litre front boot. BYD Australia doesn’t quote the size of the boot with the rear seats folded, but UK reports say that there’s up to 1789 litres of space, which is smaller than a Model Y but still very spacious. The carpeting is high quality too, and there is also an adjustable boot floor.

Quality inside the Sealion 7 is excellent, with plenty of soft-touch materials, including leather-like trims on the dashboard and doors. We also quite like the swooping design of the doors into the dashboard, which gives the Sealion 7 a modern feel. It is a bit dark, however, and more trim colours would liven it up and make it feel even roomier inside.

In-car tech is handled by an impressive and sharp 15.6-inch touchscreen, which can do the typical BYD rotating trick from landscape to portrait mode. It’s well featured as well, including wireless smartphone mirroring, live music streaming and sat-nav. The only downside is there aren’t many physical buttons to help with the functionality.

The 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system is reasonably punchy as well, and there are plenty of storage spots around like the big tray underneath the centre console. The dual wireless chargers in the centre console are a nice touch as well. The driver’s display could be more configurable, however.

What is the driving range of the BYD Sealion 7?

Using a 82.56kWh LFP battery, the claimed WLTP driving range of the Sealion 7 Premium is a highly respectable 482km with the Performance dropping to 456km. If range is a key consideration, the Sealion 7 Premium is impressive for the money.

The Sealion 7’s charging statistics are healthy too. Not quite as fast as a Model Y or 7X but it can still charge at up to 150kW on a DC fast charger for a 10-80 percent charge in as little as 32 minutes.

What is the BYD Sealion 7 like to drive?

It’s certainly not as sporty as the Model Y, if that’s what you’re searching for, but it’s also not as firm either and most will be more than happy with how the Sealion 7 handles. On the smaller 19-inch wheels of the Premium (the Performance has 20s) the Sealion 7 is generally quite comfortable, though its low-speed ride could be improved to handle little bumps (bigger bumps are fine).

The Sealion 7’s refinement is excellent, however, and there’s little in the way of road noise, even at highway speeds. Some of the Sealion 7’s active safety features, like the lane keep assistance and adaptive lane guidance when the adaptive cruise control is activated, may be too sensitive for some drivers.

Performance is more than healthy in the Sealion 7. Even in the Premium, its 230kW is more than enough grunt and takes it to 100km/h in a reasonable 6.7 seconds – but those wanting even more grunt will be impressed by the Performance and its 390kW/690Nm outputs and strong 4.5-second 0-100km/h sprint time.

What warranty covers the BYD Sealion 7?

A six-year/150,000km warranty covers the Sealion 7 with an eight-year/160,000km warranty covering the battery. Roadside assistance is included for 12 months as well.

Should I buy a BYD Sealion 7?

The BYD Sealion 7 is a great choice for those in the market for an electric mid-size SUV. It presents potential buyers a handsome exterior, great value for money, a long list of standard equipment, good performance and range stats, a high-quality interior and a comfortable driving experience.

Counting against it are not many things: It could be more energy efficient and faster to charge but in general, it’s easy to see why the Sealion 7 is one of the best-selling electric vehicles in Australia and more evidence that BYD is capable of making world-class cars.

Sealion 7 specifications:

Model BYD Sealion 7 Price $54,990 plus on-road costs (Premium), $63,990 +ORC (Performance) Drivetrain Single or dual-motor electric Power 230kW (Premium), 390kW (Performance) Torque 380Nm (Premium), 690Nm (Performance) Transmission Single-speed automatic, rear- or all-wheel drive 0-100km/h 6.7 seconds (Premium), 4.5 seconds (Performance) Battery 82.56kWh LFP WLTP range 456km (Performance), 482km (Premium) Peak DC charging speed 150kW Dimensions (L/W/H/WB) 4830/1925/1620/2930mm Bootspace 500 litres (boot) + 58 litre front boot Kerb weight 2225kg (Premium), 2340kg (Performance) Warranty 6-year/150,000km (vehicle), 8-year/160,000km (battery) On sale Now

BYD Sealion 7 Premium standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Frequency select dampers

Automatic dusk-sensing LED exterior lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Keyless entry and start with 2x key fobs, 1x NFC card and digital key access

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Electric tailgate

Panoramic glass roof with electronic sunshade

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather upholstery (black)

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

Heat pump

14-way driver with memory/6-way front passenger electric seat adjustment

Heated and ventilated front seats

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

FM radio

Internet music streaming

Bluetooth audio and phone streaming

4x USB ports

Wireless phone charger

Ambient lighting

Head-up display

9x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

Door open warning

Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Rear collision warning

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Sealion 7 Performance model adds to Premium: