Muscle truck: Rambler's Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss

Full-size American pick-up trucks are becoming much more prevalent on Australian bush tracks, as third-party remanufacturers bring more models to Australia with factory backing. Rambler has seen this growth as well and caters to those wanting a US-built truck. A Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss was recently given the Rambler treatment to rectify the deficiencies of the standard truck. You can no longer get the Trail Boss model in Australia, which is unfortunate, as it was the most affordable in the line-up and, as we said at the time, the best model in the local range. At $105,000 it represented a better buy than the more luxurious LTZ, and now you’ll need closer to $120k to get into a Silverado LTZ from GMSV, and more again for the ZR2. 33 The Silverado 1500 is already a big rig and its 3745mm standard wheelbase ensures it’s a comfortable and stable tourer able to carry big loads over long distances. Where the Silverado 1500 falls short is in its standard GVM but Rambler has fixed this for its Chev builds.

The standard GVM is 3210kg leaving just a 752kg payload for the LT Trail Boss; hardly enough for a full-on touring setup with all the fruit. And if you were to put a full weight 4500kg trailer on the back with around 450kg on the tow ball you’re not left with much GVM at all. 33 Rambler’s fix was to team up with Touring Solutions Australia to develop a suitable GVM and GCM upgrade kit, and they have succeeded with this vehicle now approved with a GVM of 4499kg, and a GCM of 8999kg. That’s right, the Silverado, even in standard trim, can tow up to 4500kg when using a 70mm tow ball or other suitably rated hitch. Full-size American pickup trucks really are the kings when it comes to towing and this upgrade allows owners to make the most of what’s on offer. To achieve the higher GVM a heavier duty suspension package was developed for the 1500 using a kit from Rough Country. Featuring Rough Country’s premium Vertex 2.5-inch adjustable remote reservoir shocks, struts and upper control arms at the front, with a rear leaf pack from EFS and airbags for load management, the new suspension was enough to get the rating up to what Rambler wanted. 33 After driving it we reckon the company has nailed it with the suspension package, as the Chev rides and handles like you’d never expect of an American truck. The springs more than manage the weight while shocks do a stellar job of controlling it all. Driving it around a farm property in Queensland’s Scenic Rim region, the Chev feels soft and compliant in its suspension but it is always controlled and well managed. This makes it comfortable and capable on rougher tracks.

Where it really excels is on more open tracks where you can open up the performance on offer from that 6.2-litre V8 and have some fun. The suspension package really comes into its own when you push it on the tracks as well, controlling the size and mass very well allowing you to enjoy the drive. 33 There’s a lot to like about the V8 and 10-speed auto driveline in the Chev. It might suck petrol instead of diesel but with 623Nm of torque in standard trim it’s never wanting for grunt, and 313kW of power is nothing to be sneezed at either. Speaking of petrol, the Chev likes a bit of it so there’s a 185-litre Brown Davis fuel tank tucked underneath, where you’ll also find a full Manta exhaust system that sounds beautiful, and never annoying like that on the 79. This Silverado belongs to Kris from Rambler, so with the suspension and GVM requirements sorted out he was able to set the Chev up just the way he likes it, and for towing his van. 33 There’s a Spinifex Manufacturing Midi Canopy and underside storage boxes on the back, and inside you’ll find a Bushman 130L fridge and a comprehensive 12-volt system featuring Redarc Redvision products and a 240Ah lithium battery. Also in the canopy is a full Spinifex slide-out pantry with a sink, oven, induction cooktop, 70-litre water tank, coffee machine and sound system on one side, and RV Storage drawers on the other side, with plenty of open space for storage.