Specifications for the 1963 Holden Standard Eh. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1963 Holden Standard Eh 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Wheelbase
|2667 mm
|Length
|4511 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided