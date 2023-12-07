WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Standard
  4. Eh

1965 Holden Standard Eh 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

1965 Holden Standard Eh 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1965 Holden Standard Eh. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2667 mm
Length 4511 mm
Width 1727 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 196 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided