Specifications for the 1969 Holden Kingswood Ht. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1969 Holden Kingswood Ht 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1476 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1476 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1412 mm
|Length
|4694 mm
|Width
|1813 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1287 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|244 Nm
|Makimum Power
|97 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5X14
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided