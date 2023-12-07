WhichCar
1969 Holden Kingswood Ht 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1969 Holden Kingswood Ht 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1969 Holden Kingswood Ht. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1476 mm
Tracking Rear 1476 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4694 mm
Width 1437 mm
Kerb Weight 1355 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 244 Nm
Makimum Power 97 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided