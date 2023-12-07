WhichCar
1972 Holden Torana Deluxe Lc 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan

1972 Holden Torana Deluxe Lc 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1972 Holden Torana Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Height 1359 mm
Length 4114 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 854 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 130 Nm
Makimum Power 60 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided