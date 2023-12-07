Specifications for the 1972 Holden Torana Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1972 Holden Torana Deluxe Lj 1.3L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1303 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1295 mm
|Wheelbase
|2433 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4112 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|855 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|96 Nm
|Makimum Power
|51 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4X12
|Rear Rim Size
|4X12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided