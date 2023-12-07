WhichCar
1972 Holden Torana Sl Lj 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1972 Holden Torana Sl Lj 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1972 Holden Torana Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1315 mm
Tracking Rear 1290 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4374 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 1061 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 162 Nm
Makimum Power 71 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5X13
Rear Rim Size 4.5X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided