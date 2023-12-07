WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Kingswood
  4. Hj

1974 Holden Kingswood Hj 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1974 Holden Kingswood Hj 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1974 Holden Kingswood Hj. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1511 mm
Tracking Rear 1529 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2896 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4890 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1504 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 434 Nm
Makimum Power 186 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided