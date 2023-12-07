WhichCar
1974 Holden Kingswood Hq 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1974 Holden Kingswood Hq 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1974 Holden Kingswood Hq. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 425 Nm
Makimum Power 179 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided