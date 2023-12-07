Specifications for the 1974 Holden Torana Gtr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Holden Torana Gtr Lj 3.3L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1325 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1346 mm
|Length
|4373 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1060 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|261 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
