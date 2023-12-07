Specifications for the 1975 Holden Statesman Caprice. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Holden Statesman Caprice Hj 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1529 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1529 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2896 mm
|Height
|1379 mm
|Length
|5182 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1642 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|434 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Power Steering
- Power Windows