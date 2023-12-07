Specifications for the 1975 Holden Torana Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Holden Torana Sl Lh 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1372 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2586 mm
|Height
|1328 mm
|Length
|4493 mm
|Width
|1704 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1172 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|263 Nm
|Makimum Power
|101 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided