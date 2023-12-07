WhichCar
1976 Holden Monaro Gts Hj 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Holden Monaro Gts Hj 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1976 Holden Monaro Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1529 mm
Tracking Rear 1529 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1491 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 434 Nm
Makimum Power 186 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided