Specifications for the 1976 Holden Monaro Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Holden Monaro Gts Hj 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1529 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1529 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1349 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1427 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|354 Nm
|Makimum Power
|138 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided