1976 Holden Statesman Caprice Hj 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Holden Statesman Caprice Hj 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1976 Holden Statesman Caprice. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1529 mm
Tracking Rear 1529 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2896 mm
Height 1379 mm
Length 5182 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1642 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 434 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large