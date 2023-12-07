Specifications for the 1977 Holden Kingswood Hx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Holden Kingswood Hx 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1529 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1374 mm
|Length
|4834 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1422 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|398 Nm
|Makimum Power
|161 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided