1977 Holden Kingswood Sl Hz 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1977 Holden Kingswood Sl Hz 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1977 Holden Kingswood Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4846 mm
Width 1892 mm
Kerb Weight 1448 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 398 Nm
Makimum Power 161 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided