1977 Holden Torana S Lx 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1977 Holden Torana S Lx 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1977 Holden Torana S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1394 mm
Tracking Rear 1372 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2586 mm
Height 1331 mm
Length 4493 mm
Width 1704 mm
Kerb Weight 1142 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52.5 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 224 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided