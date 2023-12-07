WhichCar
1981 Holden Gemini Te 1.6L Petrol 2D Wagon

1981 Holden Gemini Te 1.6L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1981 Holden Gemini Te. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1301 mm
Tracking Rear 1305 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2404 mm
Height 1335 mm
Length 4276 mm
Width 1570 mm
Kerb Weight 981 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 110 Nm
Makimum Power 50 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided