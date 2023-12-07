Specifications for the 1983 Holden Statesman Caprice. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Holden Statesman Caprice Wb2 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|5157 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1791 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|361 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer