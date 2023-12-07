WhichCar
1985 Holden Gemini Tg 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Holden Gemini Tg 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1985 Holden Gemini Tg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1321 mm
Tracking Rear 1325 mm
Wheelbase 2404 mm
Height 1335 mm
Length 4247 mm
Width 1570 mm
Kerb Weight 954 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 106 Nm
Makimum Power 49 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan