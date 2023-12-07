WhichCar
1988 HSV Commodore Ss Group A Vl 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1988 HSV Commodore Ss Group A Vl 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1988 HSV Commodore Ss Group A. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1451 mm
Tracking Rear 1416 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2668 mm
Height 1367 mm
Length 4766 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 12 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 8K19Wj115684L
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia