Specifications for the 1989 HSV Astra Sv 1800 Stage 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 HSV Astra Sv 1800 Stage 1 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1435 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2430 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|4255 mm
|Width
|1655 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1069 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|79 kW
|Front Tyre
|P185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|P185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Ald U52599
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette
- Rear Spoiler