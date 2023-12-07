WhichCar
1989 HSV Astra Sv 1800 Stage 1 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1989 HSV Astra Sv 1800 Stage 1 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1989 HSV Astra Sv 1800 Stage 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1435 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4255 mm
Width 1655 mm
Kerb Weight 1069 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 151 Nm
Makimum Power 79 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P185/60 R14
Rear Tyre P185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Ald U52599
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Australia