Specifications for the 1991 HSV Commodore T30. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 HSV Commodore T30 Vn 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1453 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Wheelbase
|2731 mm
|Height
|1403 mm
|Length
|4865 mm
|Width
|1812 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1465 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vnl19Ujl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Momo Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer