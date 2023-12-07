WhichCar
1993 Holden Nova Slx Lf 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1993 Holden Nova Slx Lf 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1993 Holden Nova Slx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1365 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1655 mm
Kerb Weight 1065 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6T154Az9409704321
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Australia