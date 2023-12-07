WhichCar
1993 HSV Clubsport 5000I Vpii 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1993 HSV Clubsport 5000I Vpii 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1993 HSV Clubsport 5000I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1477 mm
Wheelbase 2731 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1590 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 235/45 Zr17
Front Rim Size 8Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vpk19Uml123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia