Specifications for the 1993 HSV Statesman 5000I 5Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 HSV Statesman 5000I 5Th Anniversary Vqii 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1489 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Wheelbase
|2826 mm
|Height
|1454 mm
|Length
|4960 mm
|Width
|1812 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|VIN Number
|6H8Vqy19Ull123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Momo Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats