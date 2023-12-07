Specifications for the 1994 Holden Statesman V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Holden Statesman V6 Vqii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 mm
|Wheelbase
|2826 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4957 mm
|Width
|1802 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1496 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|293 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsy19Hnl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Limited Slip Differential - $440
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $1,210