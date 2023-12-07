Specifications for the 1997 Holden Nova Gs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Holden Nova Gs Lg 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2465 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|4095 mm
|Width
|1685 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1105 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|155 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6T153Aea10D123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Metallic Paint - $146