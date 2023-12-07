WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Statesman
  4. International

1998 Holden Statesman International Vsii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Holden Statesman International Vsii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1998 Holden Statesman International. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2826 mm
Height 1463 mm
Length 4989 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1513 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vsy19Svl974526
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia