Specifications for the 1998 Holden Vectra Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Holden Vectra Gl Js 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1458 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2637 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4477 mm
|Width
|1707 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1338 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1782 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|444 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wolojbf19Wl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $510
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Cruise Control - $400
- Metallic Paint - $222
- Power Sunroof - $1,650