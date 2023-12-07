WhichCar
1998 Holden Vectra Gl Js 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1998 Holden Vectra Gl Js 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1998 Holden Vectra Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1464 mm
Tracking Rear 1458 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2637 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4477 mm
Width 1707 mm
Kerb Weight 1332 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 528 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wol000036V1000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Belgium