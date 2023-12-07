Specifications for the 1998 HSV Senator Signature 10Th Anniv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 HSV Senator Signature 10Th Anniv Vt 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1558 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|103 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4919 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1836 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtl69Pvl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer