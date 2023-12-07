Specifications for the 1999 HSV Caprice 215I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 HSV Caprice 215I Vsii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2826 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|4989 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1670 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|215 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsz19Lsl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 12 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer