Specifications for the 1999 HSV Clubsport Vtii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 HSV Clubsport Vtii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1558 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|103 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4919 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|473 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtk69Nxl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger
- Metallic Paint - $233
- Premium Brake Package - $5,550
- Power Sunroof - $1,995
- Side & Passenger Airbags - $990
- Satellite Navigation - $4,277