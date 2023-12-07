Specifications for the 2000 Holden Vectra Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Holden Vectra Cd Jsii 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1458 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4495 mm
|Width
|1707 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1389 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1797 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|408 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wolojbf1917123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,491
- Metallic Paint - $209
- Rear Spoiler - $471