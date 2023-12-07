WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Statesman
  4. International

2002 Holden Statesman International Whii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2002 Holden Statesman International Whii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2002 Holden Statesman International. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1577 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1459 mm
Length 5237 mm
Width 1847 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Why19Fxl123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia